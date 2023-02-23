6. West Palm Golf Park Learn More

West Palm Beach, FL

Two new public-access Florida golf courses in a single calendar year? May we all lift our glasses to the ever-giving golf gods. There’s so much to love about this Gil Hanse-renovated muni that closed in 2018 after nearly seven decades of operation (and years of neglect). Blessed with primo sandy terrain, the newly minted West Palm Golf Park received a full-scale makeover in cooperation with the PGA of America and a few deep-pocketed investors. Junior golf and affordable play for locals is the emphasis here; like Bethpage and Torrey Pines, non-residents will pay a higher fee to keep it cheap for nearby players. The 18-hole layout opens in April alongside a nine-hole short course and two putting greens.

