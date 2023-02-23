Ivins, UT

Is there a better color-combo in the golf landscape than lush green fairways set against the backdrop of iron-rich red rock? There is, but only when you embellish said scenery with sparkling-white sand traps that weave through an ancient lava field in the rough-hewn desert of southwestern Utah. That’s what Tom Weiskopf did with his final design, which fully opens this spring. In these parts, fairways are forgiving (70 to 100 yards wide) and there are risk-reward shots aplenty. Swing away, and post yourself a number.

