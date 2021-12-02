Best Pet-Friendly Hotels in the World You and Your Dog Will Love

Finding pet-friendly hotels that are right for you and your beloved four-legged travel companion is always challenging when planning a trip. You need to find a place that accepts all pets, won’t gouge you for the furry plus-one (especially if you’re already shelling out for high-end luxury), and covers all the essentials (e.g. green space, new smells, nearby territory marking potential, etc.).

Some pet-friendly hotels are only dog-friendly. Others are only small-dog-friendly. Others still are only super-small or very-specific-type-of-dog friendly. Some charge per night or per booking for your added companion. Others require a steep deposit. It’s an extra task just tailoring the place to your specific pet—let alone figuring out how much more it’s gonna cost you.

To help you with this search, here are some of our favorite pet-friendly hotels that will warmly welcome your furry pal—equipped with ideal nearby amenities (a park or beach) for them too. For your own additional search, we recommend BringFido as a starting point and always cross-checking with the hotel, as policies can frequently change. The following pet friendly accommodations deserve at least four-and-a-half licks.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in LA: Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Full of green spaces and a long strip of oceanfront with that historic pier, Santa Monica is one of the most accommodating spots in L.A. for pets. A block away from the sand, Loews Santa Monica Beach has its own VIP program for animals (Loews Loves Pets), catering to them with gourmet menus for cats and dogs, dog-walking maps, treat bags, catnip, pooper scoopers, special bedding, collars, extra bowls and leashes, and even pet-care services. There’s a $200 fee per booking, with 2 pets max per room.

Best Pet-Friendly NYC Hotel: The Mark

Your dog won’t want to miss Central Park—the highlight of any pooch’s NYC vacay. Steps away from the park on NYC’s Upper East Side, The Mark puts you close to all of that action. The hotel welcomes dogs with Molly Mutt beds, signature water bowls, and a custom placemat—and Famed Chef Jean-Georges tips the scale here with a “Spoiled Dog” menu. You can even pick up a leather Woof Woof Kit for your pal, complete with luxe accessories like a water bowl, leash, collar, and customized waste bags—which only The Mark can make chic.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in Vegas: Virgin Hotel Las Vegas

Virgin’s five hotels across Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, New Orleans, and Las Vegas are all notable for their dog-friendlness. Virgin Las Vegas puts you an easy five minute drive from the Strip, yet removed from all of that chaos. They’ll pamper your pooch here with treats, plus provide bowls and a Virgin bandana to rep the host. They can even arrange a dog sitter for you with advance notice.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in Miami: Kimpton EPIC Hotel

Kimpton is reliably accommodating for pet owners across its chain. Kimpton EPIC in particular is a beachfront gem, offering fresh ocean breezes for morning and evening dog walks. They’re also far more welcoming towards all kinds of pets compared to other hotels. If your pet happens to have scales or feathers, it’s likely welcome as long as it can fit through the doors. The property also allows pets to be unattended while guests are away.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in Boston: The Langham Boston

Near the greens of Boston Common, The Langham Boston is a top pet-friendly pick for any furry friends under 50 pounds. Bonus points if your dog is social: Boston Common has two off-leash zones, open from 6am-11pm, for meet-and-greets with the local pooches. Each stay is charged $100 for cleaning services after the fact. Maximum: two pets per room.

Best Pet-Friendly Spa Hotel in Europe: Brenners Park Hotel & Spa, Baden-Baden, Germany

Oetker Collection properties are renowned for their resident felines—and Brenners Park’s own Kléopatre will surely make a cameo during your visit to this standout Baden-Baden hotel. (While swimming laps, I popped up to find her staring at me in an otherwise empty pool area.) Brenners’ location is optimal for dogs, with its sprawling Black Forest grounds, the hotel terrace sniff-and-be-sniffed ambiance, and the adjacent Lichtenthaler Allee walking path that follows Baden-Baden’s babbling brook. On site, your pet can enjoy a custom menu from the kitchen staff, their own bedding, plus hotel pet-sitting services. No pets in the pool or spa, though. That privilege is reserved for the resident feline queen.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in Paris: Saint James Hotel

Steps from the Arc du Triomphe and the iconic Champs-Elysee, Saint James’ perfect location means something different to curious canines: It’s right on Paris’s famed green space (and canine nerve center), Parc des Bois de Boulogne. Cozying into one of the hotel’s 22 sumptuous but homey rooms will be a treat for your pooch—or pooches—as well. Their latest pet policy allows for two dogs of any size, at €35 per pet, per night.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in London: Nobu Hotel London Portman Square

Nobu Portman Square’s location ranks high among central London’s ideal dog strolling spots—an easy walk to Hyde Park and Regent’s Park alike. The hotel also has no limit on size for your pooches (two max)—which is always a huge relief to Great Dane and Irish Wolfhound owners. Plus they get to crash at one of the world’s top international hotel chains. Contact hotel staff in advance to arrange their stay as well as any ad-hoc amenities. The current extra cost for a pet is £40 per stay.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in Barcelona: W Barcelona

Towering over the Mediterranean coast, it’s no wonder the iconic W Barcelona is one of the city’s most popular hotels for dog-toters. The hotel accommodates pets up to 40 pounds (18 kg), charging €100 per pet, per stay. Hanging on Spain’s signature urban beachscape with your best bud, it’s a worthy investment.

Best Pet-Friendly Hotel in Amsterdam: Hotel Pulitzer

While Hotel Pulitzer may have a height limit—but no weight limit!—for your dog or cat (55 cm, or about 1’9”), that’s a reasonable cap for a beautiful hotel in central Amsterdam. Right on the canals and a short pedal away from sprawling Rembrandtpark and Vondelpark, you can even rent a bike with a cute little basket for your city-savvy pup. The hotel’s current pet surcharge is €50 EUR per day.

