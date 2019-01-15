Best Places to Travel to See the Northern Lights This Year

So you want to see the Northern Lights. This also probably means remote villages, backcountry trails, unpolluted skies, and an explorer’s spirit are your thing. We commend you.

Sure, you could book a flight to Iceland and hope for the best, but like most things in life, a little smart planning will serve you well.

For the best prospects of seeing the staggering display of lights—which are actually caused by gas particles collisions—read on for the best places to go, tours to book, and times to visit.