Alberta, Canada

Optimal viewing for dark skies and northern lights in the sprawling Canadian oasis of Northern Alberta is September through mid-May. Home to two of the world’s largest Dark Sky Preserves—Wood Buffalo and Jasper National Park—the Canadian rockies prove themselves among the best places to stargaze in the world. In October, the Jasper Dark Sky Festival provides a welcome excuse to plan a trip with a symphony under the stars, spacetalks from experts in science, astronomy, conservation, and more. Or, plan your own trip camping in Jasper’s amble backcountry campsites and book a guided tour with Jasper Sky Tram Star Sessions.

