Fairbanks, Alaska

Fairbanks’ location directly under the Arctic Circle and high chances of unpolluted, clear skies makes it one of the best places in the world to catch the northern lights. Make logistics a breeze by booking a tour with Gondwana Ecotours, which offers a six-night Northern Lights Alaskan Adventure. Throughout your travels, you’ll enjoy dog-sledding, a visit to Chena Hot Springs, accommodations at wonderful lodges, and even a personal wake-up service when the northern lights come out to play. For the best odds of witnessing the phenomenon, plan your vacation from mid-September to March.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!