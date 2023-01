Lyngenfjord region in Northern Norway

In northern Norway, September and October are the best months to visit for northern lights, though September through March also provides a good shot. In winter, reindeer sledding, snowshoeing, and ice climbing are ideal diversions. In autumn, visit the Gorsa Bridge, hike in the Lyngen Alps, or explore Reisa National Park.

