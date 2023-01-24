Mosfellsbaer, Iceland

Save the hiking gear for another trip. Instead, laze in a glass-encased cabin right outside of Reykjavík. The Panorama Glass Lodge has a glass ceiling and walls for travelers to take in the breathtaking views. There’s also an outdoor hot tub begging for a nighttime tryst. For your best chance to see the northern lights, come between late August and late April. Carve out a night to peel yourself away from the cozy digs and visit Reykjavík’s Oskjuhlid Hill, where you can sit and watch the sky do its thing over the city.

