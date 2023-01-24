Reykjavík, Iceland

In September through March, head to this northern lights mecca. Book a tour with Noken, which creates a customized itinerary for you based on thousands of hours of research on destinations, keeping your budget and interests in mind. During your visit, take a glacier hike, visit the geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon, and catch your shuteye at apartment-style hotel The Swan House.

