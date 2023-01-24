Swedish Lapland in Northern Sweden

Bliss out on unforgettable light shows in Abisko, tucked inside the aurora oval, through the end of March (viewing season starts in November) in this natural wonderland. Start out your day learning about the Sami culture and meeting reindeer herders before heading to Abisko National Park. There, you can visit the Aurora Sky Station, built for the purpose of viewing the northern lights spectacle. Sit down for a four-course dinner of Nordic hits before retreating to the ICEHOTEL or Treehotel, depending on which natural element entices you more.

