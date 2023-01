Various spots around Iceland

Bring plenty of warm socks for aurora borealis scoping. And let Boundless Journeys, which puts on a six-day Northern Lights Adventure, do the grunt work as you eat your way through Reykjavík, take in its age-old glaciers and jaw-dropping vistas, then head off to the country to visit fishing villages. Rest your head at Skálakot Boutique Farm Hotel in Ásólfsskáli.

