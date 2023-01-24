Various spots around Norway

Hurtigruten offers customers a free six-day southbound or seven-day northbound cruise if you don’t see northern lights on your 12-day round-trip cruise in Norway between late September and end of March with its Northern Lights Promise. Yes, they’re that sure. With the Circumnavigate Norway cruise, kayak, dogsled, or snowmobile into the polar night. When you need to dry off your activewear, Hammerfest, the Northernmost town in the world proves a welcome distraction.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!