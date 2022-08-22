Even with speakers blasting, driving doesn’t make a road trip great—adventure does. You want places that get you out of the vehicle and into new worlds. So we put together the best road trip destinations for those seeking thrills.

These nine roadside excursions scattered across the interstate grid converge on a single point: It’s time to exit the car and enter carpe diem mode. No time to plan? Tap one of these adventure specialists for a plug-and-play trip.

1. Guidesly

This website and mobile app lets you browse and book a fishing guide from wherever you are—on lakes, rivers or ocean. You can filter by fish species to select only guides that specialize in targets such as redfish, steelhead or bonefish. Personalize the trip for groups or young children, and share photos and videos through the chat platform.

[guidesly.com]

2. Uncharted Society

Like a travel agency for power-sports adventure, this booking platform connects travelers to outfitters that offer spectacular trips using Sea-Doo watercraft, snowmobiles and side-by-sides (all manufactured by Bombardier Recreational Products). When you pull up to Lake Powell or Fort Meyers Beach, you don’t have to be envying everybody else’s joy machines—you can be on one of your own.

[unchartedsociety.com]

3. Toy Hauler

Sport utility RVs are built for hauling motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs or other motorized rigs on the road while you’re RVing. Genius! The back of the Toy Hauler drops down forming a ramp for access into a mobile garage area where your favored adrenalizers can be stored and accessed quickly. This type of RV can be made as a travel trailer, 5th wheel or Class A motorhome.