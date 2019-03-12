Take your expedition beyond a basic road trip with sites that keep you close to nature while offering access to creature comforts. These three RV trips fit the bill perfectly.

The Great River Road, Minnesota to Louisiana

America’s oldest and longest byway follows the Mississippi for 3,000 miles through 10 states. Camp in Wisconsin’s Nelson Dewey State Park, paddle Ol’ Man River in Missouri, and visit the hometowns of legends like B.B. King and Muddy Waters in the Deep South.

Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia to North Carolina

This 469-mile stretch connects two RV-friendly national parks: Great Smoky Mountains and Shenandoah. You’re never far from a view worth pulling over for, rafting, kayaking, or biking trails.

Mount Hood Scenic Loop, Northern Oregon

The 146-mile cruise around Oregon’s highest peak is more than mountain views. Meander through pear, cherry, and apple orchards (for the kids), juicy vineyards, and medieval-feeling forests. Park to windsurf or kiteboard the reliably windy Columbia River.

