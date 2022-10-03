3. Coastal Highway 1, Maine
As it crosses into Maine from Portsmouth, NH, Highway 1 connects travelers to the U.S.’s northeastern seaboard. The 242.6-mile stretch passes through Portland, then up across the Penobscot River—a route many might take onwards to Mount Desert Island’s Bar Harbor, Acadia National Park, or across the Canadian border where Maine’s Calais meets New Brunswick’s Saint Stephen. As a gateway to Maine’s many backroads and idyllic shoreline, this trip is especially relaxed (and more accessible) in summer—and further enjoyed with added hours of sun.
Be sure to see: The Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, ME—“celebrating Maine’s role in American art”.
