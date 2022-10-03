4. Chinook Pass, Washington
Since you can’t take this byway in winter (from November through May, in fact), summer is the best time to take advantage of this mile-high drive. Locate it by searching for SR 410 (as well as the Stephen Mather Memorial Parkway), right at the crest of the Cascade Range towards the eastern gate of Mount Rainier National Park. The drive is above the treeline, so it’s easy to get a sprawling view of everything below—and easy to navigate since commercial vehicles are barred entry.
Be sure to see: The connecting trailway of the Pacific Crest Trail, https://www.pcta.org/ accessible via the Chinook Pass.
