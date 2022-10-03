5. Red Rock Scenic Byway, Arizona
Arizona’s SR-179 is a quick, 7.5-mile draw off I-17’s exit 298. OK, that’s a lot of numbers, but the math adds up to a stunning gateway for Sedona. Call it nature’s red carpet, thanks to the iron-rich rock that colors the region. You can stop for a round of golf at one of the area’s two public ranges or embrace the zen-ful state as you seek out cactus, sagebrush, wildflowers, and yucca. Cathedral Rock, in the distance, is the signature sky-piercing butte in the region—and among the most iconic rock formations in the country.
Be sure to see: The Chapel of the Holy Cross, built into the mesa itself, and just three miles from Sedona.
