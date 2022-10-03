6. Appalachian Waters Scenic Byway, Virginia and West Virginia
Route 39 in both Virginias is as postcard-ready as America gets—especially during the warmer seasons. It’s a must-do for outdoor enthusiasts who want access to Appalachia’s best hiking, camping, kayaking, swimming, and stream-peeping. Because of its name, obviously this route is all about the rivers, lakes, creeks, and such. It follows the Gauley River before swapping out for the Cherry River, Little Elk Creek, Otter Creek, and Peters Creek, all the way to Summersville Lake in WV. Autumn drives feature multicolored views and feel like an entirely new experience.
Be sure to see: Lilypad-lined Summit Lake near North Bend for a relaxing, waterside lunch break.
