7. Tunnel of Trees, Michigan
M-119’s 16-mile stretch from Harbor Springs to Cross Village is a sight for sore eyes. No matter the heat, this literal tunnel will keep you cool throughout the summer and hits its gorgeous peak in the fall. Deep in northern Michigan, you won’t be accidentally stumbling upon this spot—or hitting any traffic when you’re up there. Pair this byway with a stay in Petoskey State Park. You’ll even get a stretch of sand along Lake Michigan’s shore there.
Be sure to see: Lake Michigan, to the west, as you crest M-119’s bluffs.
