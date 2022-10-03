8. Falling Waters Scenic Byway, South Carolina
Known as South Carolina’s “loneliest road” for its forested isolation in Sumter National Forest, SC-107 is a 13-mile stretch from Walhalla to the North Carolina border. As its name might also suggest, you can take its side stretches towards secluded waterfalls while also getting some fantastic views of the expansive Blue Ridge Mountains. The byway will also take you to Oconee State Park, making for a perfect portal to a summertime reprieve on the lake. And, once again, a very lonely reprieve in the best way possible.
Be sure to see: King Creek Falls, a 70-foot waterfall accessible from the turnoff at Burrells Ford Road.
