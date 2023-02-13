Arctic Bath—Harads, Sweden Book It

Few hotels are as striking at first glance as Arctic Bath in Sweden’s Lapland. This 12-key property is part of Small Luxury Hotels’ Considerate Collection and welcomes you with a floating walkway leading to your laketop cabin. Glass walls and sky-gazing decks make for terrific Northern Lights peeping or midnight sun marveling, and the property also provides a front seat to remote Sami culture. Befriend a reindeer or three, take a husky sledding excursion, and cap it off with a Svensk Arktisk massage.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!