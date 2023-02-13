Hotel Amparo—San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Book It

The boutique Hotel Amparo is reopening July 2023 after a refurbishment, and will be ready to showcase its vibrant colors. The colonial city of San Miguel de Allende is itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as one of Mexico’s distinguished pueblos magicos (magic towns) distinguished for their beauty, history, culture, and natural wonders. An hour’s drive from Mexico City, the hospitable five-key property is housed inside an early 20th-century, Spanish-style home.

