Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik—Dubrovnik, Croatia

We love everything about Dubrovnik, save for the massive crowds—which is one more reason to adore the Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik. A short walk outside the city’s Old Town walls, the majestic hotel (part of SLH’s Considerate Collection), marries a 20th-century villa with modern luxurious detailing. That slight distance from the masses makes a huge difference. You can enjoy private Adriatic views while peacefully gazing at hundreds of folks squashed on a small neighboring beach. Excelsior’s parent company, Adriatic Luxury Hotels, plays a big role in preserving Dubrovnik’s Medieval Old Town, championing sustainable tourism efforts and helping to clean the Adriatic marine ecosystems.

