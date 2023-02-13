Huvafen Fushi Maldives—North Male Atoll, Maldives Book It

Huvafen Fushi Maldives features the world’s first submarine spa, plus the Maldives’ only underground wine cellar—and that’s just icing on the cake at this private island in paradise. You’re flying all the way to the Maldives for Huvafen Fushi’s secluded bungalows, which have nothing but ocean blue on the horizon. Just a 30-minute speedboat ride from Maldives’ Velana International Airport, you’ll be drink-in-hand, shoulder-deep in your private bungalow pool immediately upon arrival. Reserve time for snorkeling the lagoon or casting out on the hotel’s Princess 54 yacht.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!