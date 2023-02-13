Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa—Lake Placid, NY Book It

The only thing rivaling Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa’s cozy interiors is its postcard-perfect Adirondack landscape. The resort’s perennial appeal evolves with each season, offering lakefront, mountain-backed luxuriating across eight acres, five lodges, and 130 rooms. Skiers flock to these parts in winter, and even first-timers have a serious draw at Mirror Lake: Two-time Olympic alpine skiing medalist Andrew Weibrecht offers exclusive lessons to guests—perhaps because his family happens to run the inn.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!