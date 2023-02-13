Pousada de Lisboa—Lisbon, Portugal Book It

Pousada de Lisboa is among the top-ranked properties in the SLH portfolio. Its charming location along Lisbon’s riverfront, just off the trams in Praça Comércio, is only part of the reason. The buzzy, palatial hotel is housed in a centuries-old building off the former government square, and its interiors are inimitable by today’s architectural standards. Don’t miss dining in the interior courtyard or meandering its arched public spaces.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!