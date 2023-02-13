The Battery—San Francisco, CA Book It

The Battery is part of a members-only club near downtown San Francisco, but as a hotel guest you can enjoy all the same top-tier wellness perks as well as access to the 14-room property’s renowned bar, wine cellar, and dining spaces. Its signature is the art-filled, colorful interiors, while its location puts you near the Embarcadero Center as well as SF’s storied North Beach and Russian Hill neighborhoods.

