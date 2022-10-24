20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

1. San Francisco

Few cities in the US match San Francisco’s walkability (OK, hilly neighborhoods aside), along with the sheer number of postcard-ready sites to check off your list, like the bridge, Lombard Street, and the Painted Ladies, to name a few. You’ll keep yourself busy as a solo traveler, without ever feeling like a fish out of water. You can pack a full long weekend in San Francisco with clusters of time spent in the Mission, Ocean Beach, Golden Gate Park, Haight Ashbury, Russian Hill, Northbeach, Chinatown, the Castro, Chrissy Field, and even touristy Fisherman’s Wharf. You’ve got the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, world-class sporting teams, potential day trips to wine country, East Bay (Oakland and Berkeley), Sausalito… plus it’s so easy to have quick-hit meals for one: A burrito in the Mission is a must (our vote is for La Taqueria), and grab-and-go pizza in Little Italy, aka Northbeach (we suggest trying Golden Boy). And what we wouldn’t do for a morning and afternoon spent between the Embarcadero Farmer’s Market and Ocean Beach, grazing on brunch at Outerlands at the latter.

