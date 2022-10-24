20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

10. Camino de Santiago, Spain

Everyone has their own reason for wanting to hike “el Camino,” short for Camino de Santiago. Historically, it’s a network of trails that all lead to Galicia’s Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela. But even if you’re not on a weeks-long Christian pilgrimage, you’ll be in good company among the many hikers who keep the path populated across Spain’s north. (Technically the routes aren’t just in Spain; if you want to hike from Lisbon to Porto and north across the Atlantic coast, be our guest!) The common route for those who go all-in is from Oviedo to Galicia, a cool 193 miles spread over as many days as it takes to hike (while the longest routes can be as many as 600-plus miles, should you find yourself funemployed and wanting a real off-the-grid option). There are plenty of sites that offer outlines for planning, so that nothing comes as a surprise for you on the trek. This is one of slow and steady endurance, though, perfect for introspection, digital detox, and for making many international friends along the way.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!