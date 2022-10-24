20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

20. Northwest Colombia

Framed by the snowcapped peaks of the Andes mountains, Antioquia, Colombia, is an undiscovered region set near Medellín, a city known for its charming colonial buildings and year-round temperate climate. If you’re aiming to get off-the-beaten-path on a multisport adventure or birding expedition, True Colombia Travel offers custom tours for travelers seeking to explore the Andes mountains of Antioquia by way of hiking, mountain biking, canyoning, and paragliding. Visit the coffee fields of Cocondo—the only certified-organic farm in Antioquia—for a tour of the farm, a tasting, and a swim in a waterfall-fed mountain spring near the property. Relax at Cannúa, a new boutique property with 10 rooms and eight private cabañas set in a protected forest near Arví Park, an ecological nature preserve with archeological sites set within the verdant slopes of Aburrá Valley.

