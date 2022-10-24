20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

2. Blue Palace Resort in Elounda, Crete

Between the history, recreation, food, and leisure, Crete is one of the easiest sells in terms of European travel. All the trappings are right there in one manageable stretch of Mediterranean rock—and easy to manage as a curious solo traveler, no less. But when it comes to solo luxury travel, few realize that Crete can give you far more bang for your buck compared to the nearby alternatives. Look to Crete’s Elounda region in the central north, where you can start, end, or anchor your Cretan experience at one of the most luxurious resorts, Blue Palace Resort & Spa, with a jaw-dropping view of the Aegean blue and historic Spinalonga Island. When you arrive, you’ll wait for the other shoe to drop because “how can something this beautiful be available to little ol’ me?”—but trust us, this is real, and you deserve it. Between their private-pool suites and villas, an exclusive beach, seven onsite restaurants and bars, and a sumptuous spa, you can luxuriate in your own awesomeness with a decade’s worth of bragging rights to your pals back home, a tan that lasts through the new year, and none of the haunting credit card bills. Hot tip: Go in shoulder season to enjoy it with even fewer guests, but still with 90-degree, cloud-free days.

