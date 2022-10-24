20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

12. Manitoba, Canada

Tick off a bucket-list adventure during a journey to Churchill in the Manitoba province of Canada, a diminutive town situated on the southwestern shores of the Hudson Bay. Known as the “Polar Bear Capital of the World,” Churchill is the premier location to see the predators when they congregate in the area from July to November. (They like to spend the summers here until the water freezes.) Book a journey with Frontiers North Adventures. You’ll board the Tundra Buggy Lodge, a remote, space-like compound situated on the Arctic tundra with fellow travelers. It’s equipped with camp-style bunk beds, a lounge cart for happy hour, and detachable all-terrain vehicles made for exploring the network of trails within the Churchill Wildlife Management Area. After you’ve spent ample time viewing Arctic wildlife in their natural environment, drop in the new facility by Polar Bears International, where you can learn how the non-profit benefits polar bear preservation.

