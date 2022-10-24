20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

4. The Northwest Great Plains, USA

There are many ways to do the Great American Road Trip, be it the Pacific Coast Highway, Route 66, or even Florida’s US 1. The best stretch though, in our humble opinion, is the upper Great Plains, specifically the northwest 2×2 of Montana-North Dakota-South Dakota-Wyoming. Between the Badlands, Yellowstone, American Safaris, Mt. Rushmore and Crazy Horse monuments, Devil’s Tower, the Grand Tetons, Deadwood, Wall Drug, and more—this is Americana at its truest. These states are too often written off as “the flyovers,” which makes them all the more enjoyable from the front seat of your car. So if your family didn’t do this trek in your younger years, it’s not too late to toss a tent in your trunk, gas up the tank, and log your own version of the classic story “A Boy and His Car.” Eat your heart out, Jack Kerouac.

