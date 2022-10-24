20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

19. Southern Oregon Coast

Whether you prefer to soak in a hot tub with views of the Pacific Ocean’s rolling waves or hike along a secluded scenic river, Oregon’s South Coast is an ideal oasis in the state’s Banana Belt. This lesser-known coastal region offers plenty of natural locales for introspection with a dose of adventure. Take a guided sea-kayaking adventure, where grey whales, seals, and birds of prey are common sights; or hike the 12-mile Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor to enjoy the stunning coastal landscapes along Oregon’s famed Highway 101. Stay at Bay Point Landing in Coos Bay, a newly opened contemporary camping resort that’ll provide you with all the gear you need for seaside clamming and crabbing excursions.

