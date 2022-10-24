20 Best Solo Travel Destinations in the World

5. Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, Baden-Baden, Germany

If what you want is a mental and physical reprieve—and even a medical one—then we have to point you to UNESCO-honored spa town Baden-Baden, tucked into the Black Forest of southwest Germany. But we can’t do that without further narrowing in on Brenners Park-Hotel and Spa, which is more or less the destination within the destination. Aside from their world-class spa facilities that attract heads of state from around the globe, you can also make yourself at home for extended stays as you embark on life-changing medical programs ranging from aesthetic dentistry to physiotherapy. Whether it’s burnout, weight loss, or detoxification, this is a place to do a hard reset on yourself, but also with a pristine backdrop and 5-star hospitality. Call it an investment in your wellbeing, and then bring that new outlook back to the folks at home.

