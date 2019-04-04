30. Finger Lakes Region, New York

Why Upstate New York: This 9,000-square-mile region blooms with spring flora. See it all by driving across the 135-mile scenic corridor along Routes 5 and 20. Visit the 50 acres of Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park; wander the museum and estate of the father of Kodak’s George Eastman; or explore some of the 70-plus biking and hiking trails through the area’s state parks.

Where to stay: The Monet-inspired Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles is surrounded by impressionist gardens and ponds, while the Inn at Taughannock—housed in a nearly 150-year-old residence—offers quick access to Taughannock Falls State Park.