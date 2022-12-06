3. Sea Island, GA

Tucked away in Georgia’s Golden Isles, Sea Island rarely sees temperature dropping below the low-60s during winter. While that might not have you scrambling for your bathing suit, the sunny weather is certainly a reprieve from the northeast chill. With the Island a little less packed with travelers from afar, you’ll gauge a better sense of what makes this destination so special: beachfront, of course, but also a pally community apt to embrace visitors straying from the summer pack.

Where to stay: The only way to really experience this private island is to check-in to The Cloister, a stately resort with vistas showing off its best assets; waterfront and golf greens. The rooms are outfitted with pastels that immediately calm your soul and welcome you to island life. For more space and longer term stays, there’s also beachfront cottages to cozy up in.

