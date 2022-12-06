4. Hudson Valley, NY

With its brimming arts, culture, and culinary scene, the bucolic Hudson Valley is a year-round getaway that some travelers may prefer to experience in the winter. The area also boasts an impressive craft beverage scene with an unofficial wine trail throughout the Upper Valley, plus cideries, breweries, distilleries, and meaderies that will warm you from the inside out when the weather drops.

Where to stay: Straddling the border of New York and Connecticut, Troutbeck is a luxury estate hotel in Amenia, NY. Visitors are welcomed by a roaring fireplace at check-in and have access to a library and cozy bar serving up craft libations. The property’s renovated manor guestrooms are the ultimate spot to rest your head after a day of adventuring.

