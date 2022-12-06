5. Virginia Beach, VA

Another mild coastal destination come winter, Virginia Beach especially caters to foodies who’ll relish local favorites like in-season oysters served on the half shell, battered ‘n fried, or baked as Oysters Rockefeller—while sipping regional brews and spirits. Active travelers will find great winter hikes and open campgrounds at First Landing State Park. Those famous beaches are gorgeously empty—from the Atlantic side to Chesapeake Bay.

Where to stay: For a true sense of place, The Cavalier with its beautiful beachfront setting and four fine restaurants ranging from garden-to-table to rustic fare is tough to beat. The property’s onsite distillery, Tarnished Truth, serves up tipples of craft bourbon, rye whiskey, vodka, and gin to satiate imbibers. Though the beach club will likely be closed for the season, you can still access its three-mile boardwalk for a relaxed stroll.

