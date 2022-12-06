6. Nantucket, MA

Nantucket can be a zoo in the summer—albeit a fun one. Chillier days bring thinner crowds and more flexibility to experience this famed isle from Madaket to Great Point. Some of Nantucket’s popular restaurants will be shuttered for the season, but island institutions like Cisco Brewers and its lively beer garden remain open in early winter before a brief cold-weather closure. Year-round draws here include the famous Whaling Museum for history buffs, the farmers’ market at Bartlett Farms, and a sufficient number of bakeries and restaurants. Otherwise, enjoy time being away from it all on the island known as “The Grey Lady”—taking in the sweeping views by bike if weather allows or bundling up for a stroll along the old cobblestone streets and admiring the regal, shingle-style homes.

Where to stay: Since you don’t need to prioritize a beachfront vacation during the off-season, it’s a prime opportunity to reserve a room downtown. Greydon House is ideal for this with its swanky interiors by Roman and Williams, showcasing a modern interpretation of Nantucket decor. Though the property does close during January, they provide committed guests with an alternative accommodation at their new guest house, 52 Union—a three-bedroom property designed by Lianne Leventhal that’s open throughout the year and matches the chic standard set by Greydon House.

