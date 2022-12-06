Travel

These Classic U.S. Summer Destinations Are Worth Rediscovering This Winter

Brant Point Lighthouse and rustic red roof brick housing in Nantucket, Massachusetts
6
NayaDadara / Shutterstock 4 / 6

6. Nantucket, MA

Nantucket can be a zoo in the summer—albeit a fun one. Chillier days bring thinner crowds and more flexibility to experience this famed isle from Madaket to Great Point. Some of Nantucket’s popular restaurants will be shuttered for the season, but island institutions like Cisco Brewers and its lively beer garden remain open in early winter before a brief cold-weather closure. Year-round draws here include the famous Whaling Museum for history buffs, the farmers’ market at Bartlett Farms, and a sufficient number of bakeries and restaurants. Otherwise, enjoy time being away from it all on the island known as “The Grey Lady”—taking in the sweeping views by bike if weather allows or bundling up for a stroll along the old cobblestone streets and admiring the regal, shingle-style homes.

Where to stay: Since you don’t need to prioritize a beachfront vacation during the off-season, it’s a prime opportunity to reserve a room downtown. Greydon House is ideal for this with its swanky interiors by Roman and Williams, showcasing a modern interpretation of Nantucket decor. Though the property does close during January, they provide committed guests with an alternative accommodation at their new guest house, 52 Union—a three-bedroom property designed by Lianne Leventhal that’s open throughout the year and matches the chic standard set by Greydon House. 

Image of sailboat in water with purple flowers in foreground on left, and black raspberry chocolate chip ice cream from Rococo Ice Cream on right

4-Day Weekend Travel Guide to Kennebunkport, Maine

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Travel