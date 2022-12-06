7. Kennebunk, ME

This classic New England seaside town retains its charm when those chilly coastal breezes blow in during its refreshingly crowdless off-season. Though you won’t be able to dine al fresco, there are a number of cozy restaurants that still serve up Maine staples. Antique shops beckon you to browse, breweries abound, and hotel rates are as low as you’ll see them here. Adventurers will love cross country skiing, ice skating, and taking a festive sleigh ride in the snow.

Where to stay: Drawing inspiration from the late 1800s when city dwellers began escaping to Kennebunkport, Cape Arundel continues to symbolize the dream destination vibe that helped launch this Maine port town. The main house oozes coastal living charm with its minimal interiors, featuring flowy linens that frame the cobalt waves of Sandy Cove. Though you won’t be tempted to swim, the area’s most storied beach will surely tempt you for a winter wander before returning to a cozy hotel that feels like home.

