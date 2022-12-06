8. Newport, RI

If you’re seeking a pre-holiday getaway and scouting tasteful seasonal decorations, look no further than the famed Mansions of Newport. There’s also festive holiday ice skating rinks and, come mid-February, the celebratory spirit of the Newport Winter Festival—a multi-day extravaganza of live events, music and cuisine. Layer up and walk the Cliff Walk to enjoy the ocean in its mercurial winter state, warm up with creamy New England clam chowder, and visit a range of museums from the Newport Art Museum to the Naval War College Museum.

Where to stay: A reflection of the gilded age of Newport, the Castle Hill Inn with its renovated cottages, all outfitted with snug fireplaces, is clearly where to warm up for the holidays or enjoy a mid-winter destination retreat. Make sure to dedicate a day for unwinding at the spa, The Retreat at Castle Hill by Farmaesthetics, where all the products are made with organically grown herbs and flowers—many from nearby seaside farms.

