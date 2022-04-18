Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

When was the last time you stopped to smell the roses? Of course, the old saying is more of a general reminder to exercise gratitude and appreciate the present moment. But with spring finally in full swing, it’s the perfect time to take that wise advice literally, pack your bags, and embark on a road trip to see super bloom events and flower festivals.

Over the coming weeks, different regions of America will burst to life in dazzling displays of vibrant blooms. From expansive sunflower fields to bushels of bluebonnets, it won’t be long before the country is covered in technicolor bouquets of wildflowers. So, whether you’re attending an annual festival or simply scoping things out on your own, these famous flower hot spots deserve a place on your list. Just don’t forget to bring the antihistamines along.

1. Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm and Festival

Where & When: Woodburn, OR; mid-March through early May

Oregon’s Willamette Valley is best known for its world-class wine scene, but the region’s tulip game is just as strong. A visit to the Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm in Woodburn (about 30 miles south of Portland) feels like you’ve just touched down in the Netherlands, complete with a towering windmill and rows of tulips as far as the eye can see—40 acres, to be exact. For the most impressive display, plan a trip during the annual Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival from March 18 through May 1. You can even monitor local tulip conditions with the Field Report, which gets updated regularly.

2. Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh

Where & When: Southern Idaho; late May through mid-June

As spring starts winding down, Southern Idaho’s Camas Prairie experiences a brilliant explosion of pastel purple camas lilies. Native Shoshone-Bannock and Paiute peoples traditionally used these flower roots as a food source, and the Camas Lily Festival and Sho-Ban Homecoming, held the first weekend of June, celebrates the triumphant return of the super bloom. Live music, dancing, and a camas lily ceremony by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe make the annual festival a memorable event. Visitors can also witness these wildflowers by exploring the Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh throughout springtime.

