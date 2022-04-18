Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

3. Crested Butte Learn More

Where & When: Southwest Colorado; throughout July

Colorado lures outdoor enthusiasts all year long, but there’s a reason why Crested Butte is known as the “Wildflower Capital of Colorado.” Beginning in the spring and extending into the early summer months, this alpine paradise becomes engulfed in rainbow-tinted blossoms. Common varieties include the star-shaped Colorado blue columbine, bright yellow arrowleaf balsamroot, and vibrant red Indian paintbrush. This year, their Wildflower Festival is slated for July 8 through July 17 and features more than 200 unique programs, including guided hikes, garden tours, photography workshops, culinary demonstrations, and more. There’s even a full wildflower-themed Crested Butte itinerary!

