Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

4. Newport Daffodil Days Learn More

Where & When: Newport, RI; April

Each April, the quaint coastal community of Newport, Rhode Island becomes awash with more than 1.2 million daffodils. These joyful golden flowers can be found everywhere, from window displays in town to the front yard gardens of Newport’s Gilded Age mansions. But those who want to spot them in the wild can visit the four famous fields at Ballard Park, along Cliff Walk, across from Easton’s Beach, and at Dunlop-Wheeler Park. The Daffodil Days take place throughout April, and visitors can guess the total number of donated daffodil bulbs in the four locations. In addition to bragging rights, correct guessers will have a chance to win the “Daffy Grand Prize.” This annual tradition supports Newport in Bloom, a non-profit organization focused on beautifying Newport through gardens and flowers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!