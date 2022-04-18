Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

5. New York Botanical Garden Learn More

Where & When: New York; mid-March through late June

When savvy city-dwellers feel the need to escape the concrete jungle, they book it over to the New York Botanical Garden. This iconic attraction sprawls across 250 acres, teeming with 50 garden displays and more than a million plants. There’s something to discover every season, but the Garden’s blooms hit their jaw-dropping crescendo around Mother’s Day. Azaleas, peonies, hydrangeas, and magnolias paint this corner of New York City in stunning swatches of fuchsia, lavender, coral, and ivory. Plan ahead by keeping an eye on the Spring Bloom Trackers, which will let you know when your favorite flowers hit their peak.

