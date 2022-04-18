Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

7. Death Valley National Park Learn More

Where & When: Eastern California; mid-April through early July

It might be hard to imagine lively blooms in a place called Death Valley, but you’d be pleasantly surprised. Death Valley National Park is the hottest, driest, and lowest National Park, making it a below-sea level land of extremes. But about once a decade, this otherworldly expanse reveals a spectacular super bloom. When the perfect amount of rainfall is timed just right, blankets of candy-colored wildflowers create a sea of violet, magenta, and gold. Grape soda lupine, mariposa lilies, and desert marigolds are all fan favorites. The last super bloom occurred in 2016, but even “average” bloom years are still worth checking out.

