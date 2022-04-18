Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

8. Draper Wildlife Management Area Learn More

Where & When: McConnells, South Carolina; late June to early July

South Carolina’s Draper Wildlife Management Area is an under-the-radar retreat in the sleepy, rural town of McConnells, South Carolina tucked away in the north-central part of the state. As spring transitions into summer, there’s a limited window to see the dazzling burst of sunflowers as they sprout up across 25 rolling acres. For about two weeks, these soaring flowers draw crowds of visitors and locals alike. Free to the public from dawn to dusk, spectators are welcome to bring their cameras and pack a picnic lunch (as long as they clean up after themselves). The fields are planted to attract mourning doves ahead of dove hunting season, which kicks off in the fall.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!