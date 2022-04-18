Best Super Bloom Events and Flower Festivals Across the Country

9. Taos Lilac Festival Learn More

Where & When: Taos, New Mexico; late May

With more than 300 days of sunshine per year, the small mountain town of Taos, New Mexico is nestled deep in the southernmost range of the Rockies. Over time, it has become a mecca for all types of creatives. Throughout the spring, pops of pinkish-purple lilac bushes create a stark contrast against the adobe buildings and surrounding high desert landscapes. Like clockwork, their sweet fragrance starts permeating the air all throughout the valley. And in celebration, the whimsical community hosts the annual Taos Lilac Festival, filled with artisans selling their wares, live entertainment, local food vendors, a pet parade, and other family-friendly festivities. This year’s signature event will take place from May 20 through May 22 when the region’s blooms are looking their best.

