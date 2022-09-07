By 2025, 22 percent of the American workforce will work remotely, according to an Upwork study—a stark increase from the pre-Covid figures. For most, that means working from home. For the intrepid, it means embracing working remotely on a sun-dappled terrace with an exotic fruit platter beside your laptop. If you’re getting a little home office stir-crazy (let’s see a show of hands), perhaps it’s time for you to consider booking a stay of two weeks, a month, or even longer at one of the most digitally friendly tropical islands to work remotely.

Why not be a cog in the machine with a side of ocean breeze? Here, we re-define working from “home” with a list of the best tropical islands to work remotely for extended stays. Clock in—in paradise.

1. Oil Nut Bay in Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands

Channel your inner Richard Branson and book that stay in the idyllic BVIs. Oil Nut Bay, a resort of secluded luxe homes and villas, is situated in the coveted North Sound area of Virgin Gorda. For those looking to drop into their company Zoom calls between kiteboarding and kayaking sessions, there’s a 10 percent discount on suites and villas with starting rates of $650 per night with a minimum 14-night stay. When you’re not doing SUP yoga or snorkeling, pickleball or picnicking, Oil Nut Bay offers ONB Eats, which provides restaurant delivery right to villas. There are also private chef options, so you can dine your way through your quarterly earnings call.

Learn More

2. Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands

For another piece of BVI paradise, consider Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina, a tranquil 230-acre private-island haven tucked 1.5 miles from the east end of Tortola, the main island. A luxury, AAA Four Diamond hotel and the first member of Marriott’s Autograph Collection in the Caribbean, you’ll enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the property to make it through your inbox with ease. Choose from 26 guest rooms, just as many one- and two-bedroom suites, and a collection of 11 luxury villas—all of which boast stellar views of the Caribbean Sea. When you’re not hiking, sailing, swimming, or fitness center-ing, get your work done from your room or villa with 20 percent off any lodging type for a stay of five nights or longer—plus a $100 resort credit thrown in for good measure.

Learn More

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!